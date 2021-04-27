Only natural: How two sisters support each other in nursing new babies

Courtney Gill (left) and her sister Hilary Keller are supporting each other by nursing each other's babies. ( Hilary Keller)

What began as a joke between two sisters in central Newfoundland who had recently given birth, has become a way for both of them to support one another through breastfeeding.

Courtney Gill and her sister Hilary Keller each gave birth around the same time last year, but Gill, a first-time mother, wasn't getting much sleep.

While both were visiting their parents, Keller offered to look after Gill's baby while she took a nap. Not long after, her nephew started to get hungry.

Rather than wake her sister up, Keller decided to nurse the baby herself.

"He just latched right on, he didn't care," she said. "And that really put my heart at ease. If he doesn't care, why would I care?"

It occurred to her then, Keller said, that this was a great way to support her sister.

Courtney Gill breastfeeding her child, and her sister Hilary Keller's child. (Hilary Keller)

While the number of women who are breastfeeding in Newfoundland and Labrador has been climbing, rates in the province still trail well behind the national average and supports have been limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keller said it's unusual to have such support while breastfeeding. Usually, it only comes in the form of an encouraging word or other small gestures.

"But in that moment when I was feeding my nephew, and later when my sister was feeding my baby, it really hit home that support can be so much more than that," she said.

"Especially when you have a sister who is producing milk too."

Natural thing to do

"I hadn't really thought about it when I was pregnant," said Gill.

"But after we had our babies and we got to spend time together, it really kind of clicked that that would be the natural thing to do."

It's not uncommon historically, said Keller, who grew up hearing stories from their grandmother about the importance of wet nurses.

"Even in the last several decades in Newfoundland, when a mother would have an issue and couldn't feed her own baby, it was not always as simple as running out to the grocery store," she said.

"Babies' lives were saved here in Newfoundland because the woman next door was lactating."

Sisters Gill and Keller are glad for the support they have for one another. (Hilary Keller)

The sisters shared their experience on the Baby-Friendly Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page, a group which advocates for women who are breastfeeding.

Gill was a little nervous to put her picture out there, but said it's good to show the community that all types of supports exist.

"It is a private moment, but at the same time, it warms my heart to know that it gives encouragement and support to other mothers who are breastfeeding and in the same situation," she said.

"It is an option if you have a close friend or a sister that can help you out in hard times when you're breastfeeding."