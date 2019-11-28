New breast cancer procedure can decrease side effects; now available in Clarenville

A newly-introduced procedure for breast cancer now available in Clarenville will cut down on the level of invasive surgery, as well as minimize the likelihood or severity of side effects, while boosting services available in rural areas, says the surgeon now offering the procedure.

Patients with early stage breast cancer are eligible for the procedure, known as a sentinel lymph node biopsy, with the Sentimag system purchased for the Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville.

Eastern Health said that makes it the first hospital in Canada to use the Sentimag system to perform the biopsy.

Dr. Ryno Verster, the general surgeon who performs the procedure, said this new system is less invasive than previous treatments.

"Historically, we would go up into the armpit and remove in excess of 15 lymph nodes to accurately stage the disease, and now we can remove two or three lymph nodes and achieve the same goal," Verster said.

A sentinel lymph node biopsy is surgery to locate and remove a sentinel lymph node to see if it contains cancer cells. A sentinel lymph node is the first lymph node in a chain or group of lymph nodes that cancer is most likely to spread to.

It's really applicable for use in smaller hospitals in rural settings. - Dr. Ryno Verster

Verster said this kind of testing has been available for years, but required the assistance of a nuclear medicine department, making it impossible for smaller communities to avail of it, since those smaller hospitals do not have that level of resources.

"This new technique uses a magnetic tracer, which is injected into the breast and then at the time of surgery we can use a little probe to identify potentially affected lymph nodes."

The technique was originally developed in the U.K. and has been used in Europe for a number of years, Verster said, but the Sentimag system was only approved by Health Canada in March 2018.

"There are a number of centres in the United States that are using it. We just happened to get onto this really quickly when it was licensed in Canada," Verster said.

"I've been desperately looking for a solution like this and we were really excited when this became available."

Quicker recovery, minimized side effects

Since bringing the system into Clarenville in September, Verster said he has done the procedure nine times, and has noticed a difference for his patients.

"There's no doubt that they recover quicker from surgery. I think they'll be in hospital for shorter periods of time," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"Typically we leave drains in the armpit, and those are coming out sooner and we're not going to see the long-term complications that we saw with the historical surgeries."

Patients with early stage breast cancer are eligible for the procedure. (Damian Dovarganes/The Associated Press)

Possible complications of the previous procedure include swelling and loss of shoulder functions; Verster said there's less risk of that, since the new procedure he is able to do is less invasive.

Bringing the system online does require some upfront, startup costs, Verster said.

"Once it had been licensed in Canada we approached our local Discovery Health Care Foundation as well as the H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Foundation and [asked] them to get the funding to buy the equipment, so it is a significant capital outpay up front, but other than that, there are no major hurdles."

Verster said from his perspective, it's worth the investment; it will mean patients can get a less invasive procedure done closer to home.

"It's really applicable for use in smaller hospitals in rural settings," he said.

"Sentinel lymph node surgery has been available in urban centres where there's nuclear medicine, but we can now do it closer to people's homes and in community hospitals."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador