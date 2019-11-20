Rolling Pin Bakery celebrated as 'backbone of our community' after 30 years on Bell Island

The Rolling Pin Bakery is a co-operative that some people on Bell Island thought wouldn't even get off the ground, let alone still be standing and dishing up delicious food on its 30th birthday.

Selling everything from bread to soup, to cakes and coffee, it's a hot spot on Bell Island, and celebrated its anniversary last weekend.

"I think it's the backbone of our community," said Jennifer Stone, president of the Bell Island Community Development Co-operative.

"It's a place people from our community call their own. It's their bakery — it's not the co-op's bakery, it is Bell Island's bakery."

Three decades in, Stone is proud that the bakery remains a hub for the community.

"We've created it right from scratch and it continues to be one of the main business on Bell Island."

Pat Rose was just 19 when he attended the first meetings at the co-operative society, which first started in the 1980s.

"'What are you doing wasting your time? A bakery is not going to work here,''' Rose remembers his friends telling him.

"That has stuck in my mind for 35 years and that's what kept me involved — to prove them wrong and prove that we could do it as a community."

Rose has previously served as president of the co-op, and the bakery became a big part of his life.

Due to high winds and big waves on Saturday, the ferries were tied up for some time and caused a delay for the start of the event — further proving, Rose said, that Bell Island needs businesses like the Rolling Pin Bakery.

"At times throughout the year you can't get over to the other side to get your products," Rose said of transportation woes to and from Bell Island.

"When the ice used to come in, and be in from some three to four weeks, we would be the only source of baked products in the community."

The years haven't been without their struggles; Rose said recently, the bakery was almost forced to close.

"Sales plummeted," Rose said.

"It got to a point there just over two years ago we had decided we were actually going to close the building."

The entire board of the co-op left, Rose said, and the staff in the bakery all quit, but Rose said he and some others didn't give up.

The board was restocked with new members, and much like the bread coming out of the oven, it had fresh ideas, Rose said.

Today, the bakery has three full-time and one part-time employee. With the help of grant money, Rose said that number can grow.

Among those attending the anniversary celebrations over the weekend was Ken Kavanagh, a retired teacher who played a big role in the Rolling Pin's current success as the owner of the first-ever share in the bakery.

When the iron ore mines closed in the 1960s the community was devastated with the loss of around 2,300 jobs.

Twenty years after that, in the mid-1980s, Kavanagh saw the lasting effect that closure had on the community's young people.

"I was teaching here at the time and what I would hear from kids is that they didn't want to finish school — school wasn't important. It was a case of, I'll just simply go on social assistance, income support when the time comes," he said.

"I just wanted to do something that would created some jobs in my community."

It wasn't always easy, Kavanagh said; the bakery had a few lean periods, but he said the community always stepped in to help it out. Kavanagh himself said he spent many nights working with the community to keep things afloat.

"I was gone lots of evenings and didn't do things with my kids because I was working in the community," he said.

"Next to my family, I'd say this is the most important thing in my life."

