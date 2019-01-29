New
ATM stolen before Christmas, RNC asking for help to identify suspect
The alleged break and enter happened on Dec. 18 in St. John's.
ATM was stolen from a business on Hebron Way in December
Police are looking for the suspect they say stole an ATM from a St. John's business before Christmas.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a report of break and enter on Hebron Way just after 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 — more than six weeks ago.
The owner of the business told police that the the store's ATM had been taken, according to a media release issued Tuesday.
It's not immediately clear why police are only now releasing the image of the suspect from the CCTV footage at the business.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC.
