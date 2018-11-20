Daytime break-and-entry suspect sought after caught on camera
The suspect smashed out a glass window of the front entrance of a Paradise home on Nov. 9, says the RNC.
Police are looking for a suspect in what they call a "brazen" daytime break-and-entry at a home in Paradise.
On Nov. 9, a resident on Summit Drive came home to find their house had been broken into.
The male suspect is seen on CCTV footage released by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary approaching the home and looking in through a window, before making his way to the front entrance, around 2 p.m. that day.
He has what looks like a crowbar in his hand.
Police say the suspect smashed out the glass in the front entrance of the home and got away with a quantity of personal property and valuables.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.