Glass found in bags of bread prompts recall in N.L.

Various brands of sliced and packaged bread in Newfoundland and Labrador have been recalled because pieces of glass have been found in the bags.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency initiated the recall on Jan. 4.

According to the department, the recall is a class 2 hazard, which means "the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Thirty types of bread from eight different brands are affected, including Ben's, Dempster's Great Value, Sunshine and Compliments sold in the province.

The complete list is on Health Canada's website.

