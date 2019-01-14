Skip to Main Content
Glass found in bags of bread prompts recall in N.L.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency launched the recall on Jan. 4.

Brands affected by recall include Dempster's, Ben's, Compliments and Great Value

Various brands of packaged bread sold in Newfoundland and Labrador have been recalled due to the presence of glass. (Doug Ives/Canadian Press)

Various brands of sliced and packaged bread in Newfoundland and Labrador have been recalled because pieces of glass have been found in the bags.

According to the department, the recall is a class 2 hazard, which means "the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Thirty types of bread from eight different brands are affected, including Ben's, Dempster's Great Value, Sunshine and Compliments sold in the province.

The complete list is on Health Canada's website.

