New radio show broadcasting Brazilian music to St. John's airwaves

Two Brazilian expats are bringing the sounds of their homeland to Newfoundland in a new radio show, debuting over the airwaves Tuesday on Memorial University's campus radio station.

Neca de Pitibiriba is the brainchild of Jeneli Wrasse and Ana Maria Alcantara, who both moved to St. John's from Brazil when their husbands landed researcher jobs in the city.

Their broadcast will be filled with the distinctive music of Brazil, including bossa nova and samba, and the two hope the expat audience tunes in to listen.

"We want to reach the people who live here — the Brazilian community here is so big. We want to remind them [of] the sound of home," said Alcantara.

The two say the Brazilian community has multiplied in recent months, and numbers in the hundreds.

"When I first arrived … I walked in the streets and never found a Brazilian," said Wrasse.

"Now, everywhere, I've found someone talking Portuguese. It's really nice."

Newfoundland newcomer stories

While Brazil gets the musical spotlight on the show, the co-hosts said they will feature a mix of guests from around the world, sharing stories from other immigrants about their Newfoundland experiences.

And the two will mix languages.

"We will do the show in Portuguese, and English," said Alcantara.

"Because we're not really fluent in English, so sometimes when we have difficulty, we speak in Portuguese," added Wrasse.

Neither of them are strangers to creative fields, as Wrasse works in advertising and Alcantara in journalism, although neither of them has ever been before the mic, or entirely in charge of production.

"Now, we are doing everything," said Wrasse.

Neca de Pitibiriba airs Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. on CHMR.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador