Brandon Tucker found dead after weeks-long search, police say

The remains of a missing 29-year-old Gander man have been recovered, police said Saturday morning.

Brandon Tucker's body was found in a forested area between Gander Lake and the Trans Canada Highway, according to the RCMP.

They say the office of the chief medical examiner has confirmed the remains are Tucker's, but add that the RCMP doesn't suspect foul play.

Tucker was last seen the morning of July 8, when he walked into the woods behind his home. He left his wallet behind. His phone was pinged by a cell tower just outside Gander that afternoon.

The RCMP called off their search after five days.

Tucker's loved ones have spent the last six weeks pleading with the public for information on his whereabouts, offering a reward for any tips that could locate him.

His partner, Travis Gleason, previously told CBC News that Tucker was a musician and gamer with a love of reading and comic books. He said his partner's disappearance was "completely out of character."

"Brandon is the sweetest, kindest, most gentle person that you will ever meet," Gleason said at the time.

