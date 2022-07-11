Search for missing Gander man enters 4th day

Brandon Tucker, 29, was last seen in Gander Friday morning. However, a tip provided to police indicate he was seen getting in an old, white pickup truck in Lewisporte the following day. (RCMP)

Police and search and rescue crews are intensifying their search Monday for a missing Gander man.

Brandon Tucker, 29, was last seen Friday morning, and a family member told CBC News his phone was last active that afternoon.

The RCMP said Tucker was reported missing around 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the police are asking residents to check their properties, sheds or exterior storage buildings.

Bonavista Bay and Exploits Search and Rescue teams are involved in the search and were in the Cobb's Pond area on Sunday. They'll deploy drones to help in the search Monday.

A family member told CBC News someone reported seeing Tucker, who is originally from Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, get in an old white pickup truck in Lewisporte on Saturday.

Tucker was last seen wearing black jeans and sneakers, and a dark-coloured shirt.

