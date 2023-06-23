St. John's man charged with manslaughter in death of his grandmother

A St. John's man has been charged with killing his grandmother following an investigation into the death of the 82-year-old woman in March 2022.

Mildred (Millie) Brake was found dead in her home on Mitchell Court, off Elizabeth Avenue, in St. John's around 11 p.m. on March 16 last year. Her grandson, Brandon Tobin, was arrested the next day for medical treatment, including the taking of blood samples.

In March of this year, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said they believed Tobin had killed her in their shared home. At the time, the RNC said it was waiting on key evidence — the vials of Tobin's blood — to come back from the RCMP's forensic lab.

On Thursday, according to a press release issued Friday by the RNC, Tobin was charged with manslaughter and failure to comply with a court order.

Tobin was already in federal prison on charges stemming from the homicide investigation. According to police documents, investigators found cocaine, a handgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia in their investigation.

In December 2014, Tobin was sentenced to just over four years in prison after beating another man with a baseball bat. He was originally charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

The RNC's press release says Tobin, currently in prison in Springhill, N.S., will appear in Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court to answer to the new charges.

