Dangerous driving causing death charge dismissed in fatal Shea Heights crash
According to court documents, the judge decided there was not enough evidence to send Brandon Quilty's case to trial.

Brandon Quilty had been charged after the 2017 death of Justin Murrins

CBC News ·
Wreckage of the Corvette that Brandon Quilty is accused of driving that crashed on Blackhead Road in May 2017. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

A Supreme Court judge has dismissed a charge of dangerous driving causing death against a 23-year-old St. John's man.

Brandon Quilty was allegedly driving a Corvette westbound on Blackhead Road, from Cape Spear toward Shea Heights last May, when the vehicle overturned.

Justin Murrins, 27, who police say was a passenger, was thrown from the car during the rollover. He died two days later.

Quilty was also taken to hospital, in serious condition.

Had elected for trial by judge and jury

In April, Quilty elected to be tried in Supreme Court by judge and jury.

At that time, his lawyer, Erin Breen, told the court that her client had chosen to have a preliminary hearing.

According to court documents, the judge threw out the charge today for lack of evidence.

