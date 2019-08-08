Once off the hook, St. John's man admits guilt in fatal Corvette crash

Brandon Quilty was almost in the clear when a provincial court judge dismissed his case last year due to a lack of evidence at the preliminary inquiry.

However, the 24-year-old was ordered to stand trial after the province's justice minister and attorney general, Andrew Parsons, intervened and granted what's known as a preferred indictment.

The order overturns the decision of the judge and brings the case back to court without having to go through an appeal process.

Instead of standing trial, Quilty pleaded guilty earlier this week, admitting his dangerous driving caused the death of Justin Murrins, 27, on Blackhead Road in 2017.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise money for the family of Justin Murrins after his death. His organs were donated and reportedly saved several lives. (GoFundMe)

"It had to do with some evidence that was subsequently learned that wasn't tendered at the preliminary inquiry," said Iain Hollett, director of public prosecutions in the province.

Since Quilty hasn't been sentenced yet, Hollett said he couldn't get into much detail on the case. He did say, however, that new evidence came to light confirming Quilty was the one behind the wheel when the car crashed.

Why a preferred indictment?

Hollett said the process they used to get a conviction is rare — it's usually only used about once per year — and has to be proven to a high standard before the attorney general will sign off.

It's becoming more popular since the Jordan ruling in 2016 set strict timelines for cases to be resolved in court. The preferred indictment process allows prosecutors to bypass the preliminary inquiry and head straight to trial.

There are nine reasons to grant a preferred indictment, including if new evidence pops up after a case is dismissed, if there's concern witnesses could be in danger, or if the judge makes an error at the preliminary inquiry.

Investigators examine the wreckage of the Corvette. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

For Quilty, it's the difference between walking away clean or facing a stiff punishment for his actions.

CBC News was on the scene in May 2017 after a white Chevrolet Corvette flipped on Blackhead Road, heading toward Shea Heights, and ejected Murrins from the car. Quilty was also sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the debris trail behind the wreckage stretched for 850 metres.

Murrins died two days later. His family said his organs were used to save several lives.

Quilty could face jail time for the crash. While there is no mandatory minimum sentence in the Canadian Criminal Code, previous cases in this province have included at least a year in jail.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador