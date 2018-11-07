Serving life in prison for murder, Brandon Phillips handed year sentence for fentanyl in HMP

Brandon Phillips, the St. John's man who shot a bar patron who intervened in a robbery attempt three years ago, has added another year to his life sentence.

Phillips, 30, pleaded guilty at the start of what was set to be a two-day trial for drug possession. The Crown and defence presented a joint submission for sentencing Wednesday morning at provincial court in St. John's.

While awaiting trial for the shooting death of Larry Wellman, Phillips was caught by prison guards hiding a package containing greyish-pink powder behind his back.

He had picked it up near a fence on the grounds of Her Majesty's Penitentiary on May 26, 2017.

The cocktail of drugs contained heroin and fentanyl, an powerful opioid that's 25 to 50 times more potent than heroin, the court was told.

He was also found to be in possession of marijuana. However, the charge was ultimately dropped.

Addiction to opiates

Phillips was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Wellman, on Dec. 8, 2017. He was sentenced to life in prison, without chance of parole until 2027.

Wellman intervened as a masked Phillips attempted to hold up the Captain's Quarters Hotel bar in St. John's on Oct. 3, 2015. Wellman, a retired firefighter, was shot and later died in hospital.

During a sentencing hearing, it was revealed that Phillips had developed an addiction to opiates, and as of that date, had been clean since he relapsed the day he was convicted.

Wellman's wife, Linda McBay, who witnessed her husband's traumatic death, sat in the back of the courtroom Wednesday to watch Phillips's sentencing.

Judge Mike Madden accepted a joint submission of 12 months concurrent, but stressed the deadly nature of fentanyl.

Madden added that while it's in the same category as other drugs, "it's clear fentanyl has the potential to cause more harm than heroin or morphine."

As someone can overdose by simply touching or inhaling fentanyl, it put Phillips, correctional officers, and the prison population, at risk, Madden said.

Phillips arrest for possession came at a volatile time at Her Majesty's Penitentiary, as fentanyl overdoses swept the St. John's area and eventually made its way into the prison.