Man accused of murder in Renews death ordered to spend holidays at HMP

Dressed all in black, with his hands firmly gripped together in his lap, 26-year-old Brandon Noftall appeared in court via video conference from Her Majesty's Penitentiary on Wednesday morning.

The 26-year-old St. John's man, who rocked back and forth as he sat waiting for the judge, is accused of killing his father, Robert Paul Noftall, 41, at a house in Renews on Dec. 18.

Noftall has also been charged with assault against a woman who was married to Robert Noftall. A source told CBC that Brandon and Robert Noftall had a father-son relationship, but it's not clear whether they had a biological one.

He is also facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault and uttering threats related to a separate incident that happened in November 2019.

According to court documents, Noftall had been released as he awaited trial for those charges after someone paid a $1,000 surety to the court earlier this year.

Among the 11 charges next to Noftall's name on the court docket Wednesday, one is failing to comply with a release order that prohibits him from concealing, handling or possessing a knife.

Noftall, 26, is due back in court early in the new year. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Noftall's court appearance lasted only a few minutes and the case was pushed to the new year, with Judge Colin Flynn telling the accused he is now scheduled in court on Jan. 5.

Noftall must remain in custody until then.

An obituary published online by Caul's Funeral Home on Wednesday said Robert Noftall died tragically, leaving to mourn his wife, four children and a grandson, with another one soon to be born.

Brandon Noftall isn't listed in the obituary.

Robert Noftall died Dec. 18 at a house in Renews. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Robert Noftall will be laid to rest Dec. 29, according to the obituary. Bradon Noftall will appear in court less than a week later.

