Brandon Coady, charged with attempted murder, heading towards plea deal

A man accused of stabbing an unsuspecting victim 10 times in February 2017 is not heading to trial after all.

Surrounded by his family, Brandon Coady sat quietly in the prisoner's box on Tuesday, at what was supposed to be the first day of his attempted murder trial. Instead, his lawyer told the judge they'd be entering an agreed statement of facts and making a plea deal.

Crown attorney Jeff Summers wouldn't say if Coady will plead guilty to attempted murder, or a lesser charge like aggravated assault.

Stabbing victim Taylor King stood outside the courtroom on Tuesday afternoon but never went inside.

King told CBC News he woke up at his friend's house to find Coady stabbing him. He said they had never met before, but Coady was on conditions to stay away from the woman who lived there.

Coady was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, break and enter, and uttering threats. He was released on bail in the days following the attack.

He will be back in court on Friday morning, where an agreed statement of facts is expected to be entered.

