Brandon Coady sentenced to 6 years for attempted murder
Coady admitted to stabbing Taylor King 10 times nearly two years ago after finding King in bed with his ex-girlfriend.

Coady pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Friday

CBC News ·
Brandon Coady has been sentenced to six years for the attempted murder of Taylor King. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

He pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday, avoiding a criminal trial.

Coady admitted to stabbing King 10 times on Feb. 17, 2017, after finding him in bed with his ex-girlfriend at her house.

Justice Vikas Khaladkar accepted a joint submission for a six-year sentence Monday morning, saying he believed Coady was truly remorseful for what happened.

As part of his sentence, Coady will be banned from possessing firearms for 10 years. He will also have to give a DNA sample and is forbidden from having any contact with the victim or the witness. 

The Crown agreed to drop other charges against Coady, including aggravated assault, and breaking and entering, as part of a plea deal.

