Brandon Coady pleads guilty to attempted murder

Brandon Coady went to his ex-girlfriend's house on Feb. 17, 2017, with a knife and found her in bed with another man.

Then he started stabbing — 10 times in total, until the male victim, Taylor King, was left in shock, bleeding and gasping for air.

On Friday, Coady pleaded guilty to attempted murder and avoided a criminal trial in which neither of the two witnesses wanted to testify.

"I'm deeply, deeply sorry for everything that happened to Mrs. King and her family," he said, directed towards the victim's mother, who was sitting in the courtroom. "I don't know why I went down there that night. But I did."

As part of a plea deal, the Crown has agreed to drop other charges against Coady, including aggravated assault, and breaking and entering.

I'm the bad guy here. I stabbed him. - Brandon Coady

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court Friday morning, Coady entered the home in St. John's at 3 a.m. after drinking half a 26-ounce bottle of hard liquor.

Coady began stabbing King — who suffered multiple deep wounds to his chest, arms and leg — and told him he was going to kill him.

"This face is the last one you'll ever see," he told King.

When police arrived, the responding officer began working on King while Coady stuck around. Minutes later, he told another officer, "I'm the bad guy here. I stabbed him."

Coady told police he had no intention of killing anyone that night.

Victim struggles to hold newborn baby

King had attended previous court appearances and waited outside the courtroom. He was not present Friday, however, but Crown attorney Jeff Summers read a victim impact statement on his behalf.

In it, King wrote he was riddled with anxiety and struggled to do basic things after the stabbing.

He had to move in with his parents and give up his job. In her victim impact statement, Joanne King said she had to get people to take care of him while she went to work.

Taylor King was stabbed multiple times, including three times in his left arm. He's been told he will never have full use of the arm again, which makes his career as a cook difficult. (Ted Dillon/Sherry Vivian/CBC)

King eventually left town, found a new job and fathered a child. While things are improving for him, his post-traumatic stress disorder and lingering effects of his injuries are still hounding him.

"Every day, she gets heavier," he said of his child. "And my arm gets weaker and weaker."

His mother said she'll never forget the night she got the call about her son.

Coady watched from the prisoner's box with tears in his eyes as she spoke.

While they were in the emergency room, she and her son were crying, while he repeatedly asked, "Why me, Mom? Why me?"

She told the court she lied and said everything was going to be OK.

Coady gets glowing letter from union

After the victim impact statements were read, Coady took the stand and answered questions from his lawyer, Randy Pearcey.

He said he's been employed by Newdock at its St. John's shipyard for six years, and has been getting professional help since the stabbing for an anxiety disorder.

Pearcey got him to read a letter from his union boss, which described Coady as a "meek and mild" young man, and finished by saying "we could use more people like him."

There is a joint submission for a six-year prison sentence. Coady will be back in court Monday morning, when Justice Vikas Khaladkar will decide if he will accept the joint submission.

