Brandon Chafe charged with attempted murder in Goulds shooting

Brandon Chafe, 20, appeared in provincial court on June 20. He's facing 10 charges, including aggravated assault. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has added attempted murder, robbery and uttering threats to the list of charges that Brandon Chafe, 20, is facing after a shooting in the Goulds area of St. John's on June 19.

Chafe, who has no criminal record, is in police custody and will appear in provincial court in connection with the charges.

The shooting, which happened near Doyle's Road and Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive, sent a young man to hospital with serious injuries, including gunshot wounds.

The incident triggered a manhunt that ended with police apprehending Chafe while he attempted to flee by swimming across Forest Pond.

Chafe, who had been out on bail at the time of the shooting, was charged with 10 offences, including aggravated assault, several firearms charges and breach of a release order.

He had previously been charged with weapons trafficking following a string of violent crimes in the St. John's area in early May.

On June 20, police arrested Thomas Barnes, 22, in connection with the incident and charged him with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

The RNC is still investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.