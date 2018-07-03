Boy with rare illness gets new wheels to go camping with family

Landon Whalen's dream of hitting the road with his family is coming true, thanks to the Children's Wish Foundation.

The eight-year-old uses a wheelchair and has Fatty Acid Hydroxylase-Associated Degeneration (FAHD), a rare progressive nervous system disorder that affects his vision and makes it hard for him to move around on his own.

But that hasn't stopped him from developing a taste for adventure, and on Tuesday, his family was presented with a travel trailer at Islander RV in St. John's.

Landon Whalen and his family are looking forward to exploring Newfoundland and Labrador this summer in their new trailer. (Children's Wish Foundation/Twitter)

That means this summer, Landon will be able to take his imagination on the road.

"We needed something that was accessible for his wheelchair," said Michelle Whalen, Landon's mom.

"Landon loves to have campfires, roast marshmallows, go swimming."

The trailer has lots of room for Landon to get around in his wheelchair. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

He was all smiles as he toured the new trailer, one that he'll be spending a lot of time in over the coming months.

There's lots of space for him to play his favourite Super Mario video games.



Michelle Whalen said the family is looking forward to getting out on the road.

The Whalen family will park their new trailer in a campground in South River, Conception Bay, for now. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador