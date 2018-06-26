Son stabbed in Brampton 'lucky to be alive,' says dad from Newfoundland

Alexander Barrett gives a thumbs-up from his hospital bed in Brampton, where he remained in intensive care on Monday. (Jeff Barrett-Reid/Facebook)

It was supposed to be a fun evening with some close friends at Century Gardens Recreation Centre on a Friday night in Brampton, Ont. Instead, 16-year-old Alexander Barrett's life would change in an instant.

"He's lucky to be alive," said Jeff Barrett-Reid, Alexander's dad, who is originally from Whitbourne.

"Alexander was sitting in the park near the community centre with his best friend Ayden and two girls when approximately 15 individuals came out of nowhere and surrounded them demanding their cellphones," Barrett-Reid said.

He said his son complied, but when they grabbed Ayden, Alexander intervened, pushing his best friend free.

When Ayden ran to the recreation centre to get help, the attackers turned on Alexander, Barrett-Reid said.

"He was kicked, beaten and stabbed 16 times," he told CBC News. "Eight times in the left arm, and eight in the torso."

Peel Regional Police are investigating. They said they were called to the area of Vodden Street East and Rutherford Road North at about 10 p.m.

Alexander was still in the intensive-care unit on Monday, recovering from his wounds. His dad said Alexander was in good spirits and gave a thumbs-up for a picture the family posted on Facebook.

Relatives in Newfoundland shocked

Jennine Melina Gosse, Alexander's first cousin, got the news from her aunt in Whitbourne the morning after the attack.

"I was devastated," Gosse said. "Alexander is a really good kid."

Jeff Barrett-Reid and son Alexander in a photo taken last year. They're hockey fans and appreciated a hospital visit from Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan. (Jeff Barrett-Reid/Facebook)

He is also quite the athlete, she said, and often spends summers in Newfoundland.

"He is a dedicated ball and ice hockey player and he has amazing supportive parents."

Barrett-Reid said his son had a hospital visit from Sean Monahan, a Brampton native who plays with the Calgary Flames, and that meant a lot to him.

Sean Monahan visits Alexander in the hospital on Monday evening. (Submitted by Jack Barrett-Reid)

He said the community support the family has received during this difficult time is overwhelming.

The family had planned on visiting Newfoundland next week, but that's been put on hold.

Barrett-Reid said he "was filled with hatred" when he first heard his son was stabbed but the support that's come since the attack has helped him calm down.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador