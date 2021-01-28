George Brake, man who allegedly threatened to 'execute' N.L. election candidates, pleads not guilty

66-year-old George Brake, seen here in a photo posted to his Facebook account, was arrested last month after allegedly uttering threats about Newfoundland election candidates. (George Brake/Facebook)

A Shoal Brook man who allegedly threatened to "execute" politicians and took police on a high-speed chase has pleaded not guilty to a half-dozen charges in a Corner Brook provincial court.

George Walter Clayton Brake, 66, who reportedly told witnesses he was trying to "stop the election" on Jan. 27 just prior to his arrest, is charged with possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose, uttering death threats, as well as flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Brake appeared in court Friday by teleconference.

RCMP said these knives were seized when George Brake was arrested. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Last month, he was arrested in front of the office of a political candidate in Deer Lake, where the RCMP say they found 36 hunting and tactical knives in his truck, with one knife allegedly wedged next to the driver's seat. During a search of Brake's home, police also say they found an unlicensed shotgun and rifle, which were not stored safely, according to court documents.

Last month, the RCMP said they had "serious concerns for public safety, including the safety of the sitting MHA for the area and political candidates." RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said the force believes Brake was a "threat to cause death or serious injury," and that in the presence of police he "threatened to execute local politicians."

Brake has undergone a psychiatric assessment at the Waterford Hospital in St. John's. He was denied bail earlier this week.

Brake is expected back in court on March 5.