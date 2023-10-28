Newfoundland and Labrador Brain Injury Association suspending programs and services

Newfoundland and Labrador Brain Injury Association president Cletus Flaherty says it's heartbreaking to think of people no longer having access to their programs. (Chelsea Jacobs/CBC News)

After almost 40 years in service, the Newfoundland and Labrador Brain Injury Association is no longer offering programs or services due to a lack of funding.

In a press release, the association said the pandemic impacted its ability to fundraise. As a result, it no longer has enough money to keep operating. The association's board of directors said as of Sunday, it will no longer have a full-time staff member and would be run solely on volunteers.

"It's going to be truly heartbreaking," said association president Cletus Flaherty. "It's gonna have a wide and unfortunately pretty devastating impact on those who we have been serving."

Flaherty said his association serves a wide portion of the population, from people with severe brain injuries to people with seemingly simple concussions. He said the association worked to close gaps in the health-care system surrounding brain injuries.

"For a lot of those who are brain injured, they continue to walk through society, walk through life and it just doesn't seem to capture the attention of people like other more visible injuries or illnesses," Flaherty said.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Brain Injury Association is suspending programming as a result of a lack of funding. (NLBIA/Facebook)

Among the association's offerings is a recreation and support group called A.B.L.E. Flaherty said it hurts to think that people with brain injuries will no longer be able to avail of such programs.

"That's something that they're accustomed to, it's a part of their lives and for now, we just can't offer it," said Flaherty.

Nick Mercer is on the board of directors and has been involved with the association since he suffered a brain injury in a motorcycle accident in 2003.

In his own journey to recovery, Mercer suffered from speech difficulties, fatigue, and mental health challenges. He said the association gave him a place to meet other people with similar struggles.

"They helped me just to be aware of the people in the city [with similar injuries]," Mercer said. "Makes me feel like I'm doing something toward the community that I'm in."

Group that helps people with brain injuries suspends operations Duration 5:10 Featured Video The Newfoundland and Labrador Brain Injury Association says financial difficulties have halted most of its programs, though basic information continues to be available. Nick Mercer says the association has been a huge help to him after a cycling accident and the association’s awareness is important.

With the association's future uncertain, Mercer said this would result in the community lacking a space for people to gather, connect, find support, and be together. However, he said they are determined to find a way keep going.

"It doesn't look good for the Brain Injury Association now," Mercer said. "But, I mean, we'll be back. We'll find some way to get these activities and programs out there and I'll keep trying to raise awareness."

Similarly, Flaherty said the association will now seek corporate sponsorships.

"That's just to get us back to where we were," Flaherty said. "But we're looking to grow even beyond that. And that's what's required. That's what the people in this province need."

