Newfoundland and Labrador Fisheries Minister Derrick Bragg has urged the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union (FFAW) to hold a secret ballot vote asking snow crab harvesters if they are ready to fish at $2.20 per pound, according to a letter obtained by CBC News.

Harvesters have stayed off the water three weeks into the province's most lucrative fishery, as they protest what they consider a catastrophic price of $2.20 per pound. The topic came to a head earlier this week, when the Association of Seafood Producers called out intimidation and harassment levelled at fish harvesters who have expressed a willingness to fish for $2.20 a pound.

FFAW President Greg Pretty stated multiple times he knows crab fishermen would rather go bankrupt on the wharf than fish at $2.20 per pound, saying plans to fish at that price would cause an economic disaster.

Now, in a letter obtained by CBC News, Bragg says time is of the essence.

"Our province's snow crab harvesters' boats remain tied up and production lines remain halted while other provinces' harvesters are continuing to fish snow crab for a price similar to the price set for Newfoundland and Labrador," the letter addressed to Pretty reads.

"I am aware that many harvesters are expressing frustration that they want to go fishing but fear retribution from other harvesters. They are very concerned that the season will be lost to them."

The snow crab fishery is Newfoundland and Labrador's most lucrative, but has been tied up for over three weeks as harvesters protest the catch price of $2.20 per pound. ( Fish, Food and Allied Workers)

In an effort to get boats on the water, Bragg asked Pretty in the letter to poll each crab harvester in the province by secret ballot, asking them the question: "Are you as a snow crab harvester ready and willing to go fishing now for the price as it is currently set at $2.20 a pound?"

CBC News contacted Bragg's media team on Wednesday night for comment.

Union slams minister's proposal

In a news release issued after 8 p.m. NT on Wednesday, the FFAW said Bragg's request would contradict the Fishing Industry Collective Bargaining Agreement Act, and open up harvesters and the union to litigation.

"Minister Bragg is directly undermining the elected leadership of the Union, and it's clear he has absolutely no handle on the crisis facing this industry, let alone the basic laws governing his portfolio," the release said.

"Instead of stepping in as a provincial regulator to change rules surrounding processing licenses and the flawed price setting process, Minister Bragg continues to be a spectator."

Pretty called for government intervention during a press conference on Wednesday, saying the fishery would only begin when both sides reach a fair deal.