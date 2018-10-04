Lab City teen says it's no easy task balancing home work with a home business

A 14-year-old boy in Labrador City is learning how to balance his business with his schoolwork.

Brady Strugnell rents out the house next door to his parents', and business is good.

"Most of the looks that I get, they're like, 'What? You're 14?'" the Grade 10 student said. "They're pretty shocked most of the time."

Strugnell's business, Bunk Er' Down, has been up and running for just the past couple of months.

The space has three rooms, room for five people and costs just over a hundred dollars a night to rent. It's rented out usually four or five nights a week.

"Business is good," he said.

Strugnell's business is called Bunk Er' Down. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The house is owned by his parents, and the teen is paying them back for the new furniture inside. He also takes care of the power bills and the insurance.

Strugnell is learning how to deal with thousands of dollars in income, while most kids his age are saving up their allowances.

"It is a big difference, because before I didn't deal with all this money," Strugnell said.

"But it doesn't go up too far before I just pour it all back into what I have to pay off."

School takes priority

"School work has definitely got the biggest priority over everything," his mother Nicole Strugnell said. "Brady's also very active in sports: swimming, hockey."

This is just something else that he wanted to take on and try, and I have no doubt that he'll be successful at it. - Nicole Strugnell

He readily admits it can be tricky sometimes to get everything done, but he has help from his family.

"My cousin, she's also helping to manage calls and stuff while I'm at school."

Successful present, future unknown

This isn't Strugnell's first run at success. A few years ago, he ran a candy stand with a friend.

"For a little candy stand, they were hugely successful," Nicole said.

She's proud of her son's entrepreneurial streak and says his maturity has a lot to do with his success. She says he does things differently from other kids.

Nice furniture indeed, but the young entrepreneur is on the hook to the Bank of Mom and Dad for it. (Bunk 'er Down/Airbnb)

"This is just something else that he wanted to take on and try, and I have no doubt that he'll be successful at it," she said.

The young businessman says it's a bit too early to say if the accommodations business makes sense for him in the long run, but he's not ruling it out.

"Maybe in the future," he said.

