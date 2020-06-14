N.L. a 'home away from home' for Brady Ferguson, as Growlers star moves to Sweden

Brady Ferguson spent two seasons with the Newfoundland Growlers, and fell in love with the province during his time. He announced he will be leaving the team on Friday. (Jeff Parsons/Submitted by Newfoundland Growlers)

When Brady Ferguson signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018, he knew there was a possibility of being sent down to the minor leagues.

When the opportunity first arose to play with the Newfoundland Growlers, he says he wouldn't have even been able to locate the island on a map before arriving.

"To be honest, I had no idea where this was, I'd never even heard of this place, you know?" he said Sunday.

"I'm from Texas, it's like completely the opposite place [on a map]."

Over the course of the past two seasons, Ferguson has become a favourite among Growlers fans, accomplishing just about everything possible with the team. Ferguson is the team's all-time leading scorer, with 121 points — including 54 goals — in 106 games.

He was also an ECHL all-star, 2020 team MVP and helped lead the Growlers to a Kelly Cup championship in 2019.

He announced Friday he will be leaving the team, signing a contract with Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League.

'Two of the best years I've ever had'

Before arriving in St. John's, Ferguson said he did some research about the place and was excited to play in St. John's if he was given the chance. He learned more in training camp through Newfoundlanders like Zach O'Brien — who would later become his line mate — as well as Marcus Power, Adam Pardy and James Melindy.

"Those guys kind of explained how St. John's, Newfoundland works and the culture there," he said.

"And I fell in love with it. I'm just so thankful for the opportunity I had. It was honestly the two of the best years I've ever had."

Ferguson said playing for a new team during their inaugural season was "weird at first," but credits the organization and the fans in helping players become a part of the city.

Ferguson was one of just two Growlers to score 30 goals last seasons, and was key part in helping the team win the Kelly Cup in 2019. (Jeff Parsons/Submitted by Newfoundland Growlers)

"Guys want to move up and play in the American league, but they treated us like gold in St. John's," he said. "There's nothing they could have done better, and obviously it worked."

Ferguson was an instrumental part of the Growlers' championship run in 2019, being one of only two players on the team to score 30 goals. He remembers the playoffs as never being easy, even though it might have looked that way sometimes.

Coming to Newfoundland from Texas, Ferguson said he has found many similarities between his home state and his second home of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"If you've been to Texas, you kind of know people are friendly, kind of outgoing, we have that southern charm," he said. "Then you go to St. John's and it's honestly the exact same. Everyone is just so loving, so friendly."

"I can't say a bad thing about St. John's, except for Snowmageddon," he joked.

Ferguson said he will always see Newfoundland as a home away from home, and will fondly remember the connection the fans have to the Growlers.

"It's really cool to see how much they care for their players," he said. We're pretty close with the fans, and St. John's is such a friendly place that people are excited for their players to move to better leagues."

"I'm gonna miss [Newfoundland]. I can't wait to come visit in the summer when we get a little better weather."