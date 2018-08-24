Target of alleged murder plot arrested on gun charges

A St. John's man with a criminal history who was the alleged target of a murder plot has been charged with weapons offences.

Court documents show Bradley John Summers, 37, is alleged to have broken into a man's home on White Place in Mount Pearl on Aug. 14.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary laid a number of charges against Summers in relation to allegedly carrying a loaded handgun.

Summers's case was called at provincial court on Friday, but his bail hearing has been postponed until Aug. 29.

Firebombing and drive-by shooting

He made headlines in 2013, along with Al Potter — who is now facing murder charges — after wearing Hells Angels insignia in court in St. John's.

In June 2013, Summers and Potter were charged with assault and uttering threats following a joint investigation by the RNC and RCMP into outlaw motorcycle gangs.

It was alleged Summers wanted to open a local chapters of the Hells Angels.

Both men lived in a house on Hamilton Avenue that was firebombed the month before. The firebombing happened the same day as a drive-by shooting on Dauntless Street in the residential neighbourhood of Kenmount Terrace.

Summers' name resurfaced in May when two St. John's men were arrested and charged with conspiring to kill him.

Dustin Etheridge, 26, and John Squires, 34, were arrested on May 16 and were allegedly in possession of a handgun at the time.

Summers is currently facing charges of breaking and entering with intent, carelessly using a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and unlawfully possessing a loaded weapon, as well as two counts of possessing a weapon while on probation.

Here & Now report from 2013 into Hells Angels

Recent biker gang violence in St. John's may link to the Hells Angels, reports Glenn Payette 2:45

