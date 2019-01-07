St. John's business owner arrested for alleged possession of cocaine for purpose of trafficking

A man who owns several businesses around Newfoundland and Labrador has been arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine.

Bradley Noray is listed as the director of several companies, including Sin City Clothing on Water Street in St. John's and Central Vape on Church Road in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Police say they raided a business on Water Street on Saturday and seized cocaine, cash and jewelry.

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary spokesperson would not say which business they searched, saying the warrant was not related to the alleged drug dealing.

Noray, 38, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was convicted of selling crack cocaine, cocaine, oxycodone and Ritalin in 2015, after he was arrested in downtown St. John's.

He was sentenced to 20 months in jail for those offences.

