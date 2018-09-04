Who is Brad Summers? History of target of alleged murder plot

Until May, Brad Summers had largely flown under the radar of media coverage since a blitz in 2013 that ended with a firebombing, a drive-by shooting and his arrest.

But an alleged plot to kill him has catapulted his name into the headlines again.

Two men — Dustin (Dusty) Etheridge and John Squires of St. John's — were charged in May with conspiring to murder Summers, 37, sometime between April 9 and May 16, and were in possession of a loaded handgun when they were arrested.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, however, revealed Thursday that its investigation, which began in March 2017, stretched beyond island-wide crime, and investigators suspect as many as four people plotted to kill Summers.

Shane Clark, 24, and Brandon Glasco,19, were paraded through the short walk from Courtroom No. 7 and the holding cells in provincial court in St. John's on Thursday afternoon before a string of cameras and reporters. The men had too been charged with conspiring to kill Summers.

Summers has a lengthy criminal record, but his ties to high-profile crimes can be traced back to a "perp walk" of his own, from 2013.

Ties with Al Potter

Summers was led into court in July 2013 with a Hells Angels crest printed on a black, long-sleeved shirt. His co-accused, Al Potter, had a matching shirt.

The two men were charged with assaults that police suspected were connected to violent outlaw motorcycle gang activity around George Street between March and May 2013.

The address listed for Summers on court documents at the time matched that of a home on Hamilton Avenue that was firebombed that May. Firefighters rescued a snake and pitbull, and stopped the fire from spreading to a motorcycle.

Watch this interview below from 2013

RNC Chief Robert Johnston talks about the possible connections between the Dauntless Street shooting, a firebombing on Hamilton Ave, and biker gangs 10:56

That night, a home was hit by bullets in a drive-by in the normally quiet subdivision of Kenmount Terrace. It was the result, police said, of a rivalry between drug dealers.

The retaliatory drive-by shooting on Dauntless Street, as well as the firebombing, may have been linked to the Hells Angels, then RNC chief Bob Johnston told media.

Johnston revealed one of the people investigated indicated he wanted to open a local chapter of the outlaw gang. CBC reported that person was Summers.

No one has ever been charged for the firebombing or shooting on Dauntless Street.

Video below captured June 28, 2013

Scenes of the aftermath of a fire on Hamilton Ave. in St. John's, which police believe is suspicious 1:16

As for Potter, 55, he's currently at Her Majesty's Penitentiary, awaiting a first-degree murder trial in relation to the death of Dale Porter in North River in June 2014.

Police said it was linked to the now-defunct Vikings Motorcycle Club, a group that allegedly operated out of the Sports Bar on Boncloddy Street in St. John's before it closed. In September 2016, the RCMP said the Vikings were associated with the Hells Angels.

Summers also in HMP

​Meanwhile, the RNC has also arrested Summers and charged him with breaking and entering with intent at the home on White Place in Mount Pearl as well as weapons offences in relation to carrying a loaded handgun.

He is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

