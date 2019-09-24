More patrols after woman says she was chased: 5 Wing Goose Bay police

Military police at 5 Wing Goose Bay plan to increase their presence after a jogger on the base says she was chased by an unidentified man.

Warrant Officer Steve Boyd confirmed military police are investigating a reported incident because the Canadian Armed Forces base falls under its jurisdiction.

"An incident occurred between a female runner and an unidentified male. There were no injuries," said Boyd, commanding officer of 25 Military Police Flight.

It can have a ripple effect through the community that makes people feel unsafe. This is an isolated incident. I'd like to stress that. - WO Steve Boyd

The woman posted about her experience on social media. Boyd said military investigators are keeping in touch with her to make sure she's OK, and said there's no reason for residents to be afraid.

"It can have a ripple effect through the community that makes people feel unsafe. This is an isolated incident. I'd like to stress that," he said, adding military police are looking for the assailant.

"Military police are increasing our patrols of the area and increasing our presence," he said.

Warrant Officer Steve Boyd says the incident appears to be an isolated one. (Rebecca Martel/CBC)

Boyd also offered safety tips for runners, cyclists, or anyone out getting exercise:

Tell someone where you're going every time you go out for a run or a ride.

If possible, run with a partner, a group, or bring your dog along.

Try to run in areas where there are other people around.

Headphones can provide music and motivation but be aware they can isolate you from your surroundings.

If you're running at night, try to run where there is good lighting.

Trust your gut if you have a feeling about someone in your vicinity.

