13-year-old boy rescued from steep cliff by Bellevue Beach campground

A 13-year-old boy was rescued from the steep cliffs around the Bellevue Beach campground, between Bellevue and Chance Cove, on Sunday.

Multiple fire departments from the area assisted in the effort get the teen down from the high cliffs, where he had climbed up around a rock face, said William Hooper, the campground's manager.

"When he got up it was too scary and he couldn't get back down," Hooper said.

The 13-year-old was pretty scared, Hooper said.

I'm in the fire department, too. I knows what they can and what they can't do and b'ys done a good job. - William Hooper

"He was not injured, but I guess he was injured in the mind. Because I guess you won't see him back up at that cliff anymore."

Hooper said he got a call Sunday afternoon about a boy up in the cliffs, then jumped on his quad and drove out to where the teen was said to be to check it out.

"He was stuck out on a cliff and there was nothing I could do," Hooper said.

Hooper, the manager of Bellevue Beach Campground, helped rescue a 13-year-old boy stuck on the cliffs. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Cliffs in the area can reach as high as 80 or 90 feet, he said. By his estimate, the boy was up about 35 feet.

There are signs throughout the area warning people about the cliffs, he said, "but you knows what kids are, they're goin', so that's it."

Ladder wasn't long enough

Hooper said he called the volunteer fire department in Chance Cove for some help. They showed up, but their ladder wasn't long enough to reach the boy.

So Hooper hopped back on his quad to fetch his own ladder.

That ladder was high enough and a firefighter managed to climb up and bring the boy down, he said.

By that time, an ambulance and fire crew had arrived from Whitbourne and so had the RCMP.

The first responders checked him out, and then the boy went home with his grandmother.

"His grandmother waved goodbye on the way out and that's the last I heard of it," he said.

"I'm in the fire department, too. I knows what they can and what they can't do, and b'ys done a good job."

