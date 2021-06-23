Boy dies, despite CPR efforts, after being pulled from water in Nain

A boy in Nain has died, despite CPR efforts, after he was pulled from a body of water in the Labrador community early Wednesday morning.

Nain RCMP responded to a call at 4:30 a.m. about a body found in the water near the dock on Ikajuktauvik Road.

The boy, whose age was not disclosed, was found floating near the wharf. An officer got him out of the water and started CPR, continuing it while the boy was transported to the local health clinic. The boy was pronounced dead at the clinic.

No other details are available at this time.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged for the investigation.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador