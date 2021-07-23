Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Boxey

A 58-year-old man died when his vehicle hit a rock wall near Boxey, N.L., say police.

Harbour Breton RCMP were called to the scene of an accident on Route 363, near the community on Newfoundland's south coast, on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m.

According to a media release Friday morning, officers found a heavily damaged vehicle off the roadway and determined the vehicle had struck a rock wall after leaving the road. Police say the lone occupant, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, died in the crash.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene, and the office of the chief medical examiner is part of the RCMP's investigation.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador