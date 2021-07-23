Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Boxey

The lone occupant of a vehicle died when he went off the road and hit a rock wall near the south coast community Wednesday night, say police.

Harbour Breton RCMP say a 58-year-old man was killed after his vehicle left the road and collided with a rock wall Wednesday evening. (CBC)

A 58-year-old man died when his vehicle hit a rock wall near Boxey, N.L., say police.

Harbour Breton RCMP were called to the scene of an accident on Route 363, near the community on Newfoundland's south coast, on Wednesday around 8:40 p.m.

According to a media release Friday morning, officers found a heavily damaged vehicle off the roadway and determined the vehicle had struck a rock wall after leaving the road. Police say the lone occupant, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, died in the crash.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene, and the office of the chief medical examiner is part of the RCMP's investigation.

