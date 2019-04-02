New labyrinth at Bowring Park takes visitors on an inner journey

There are many paths you can walk in Bowring Park, but the newest may take you on as much of a spiritual journey as a physical one.

A labyrinth was recently installed in a quiet corner of the St. John's park's western edge. Not to be confused with a maze, a labyrinth is an unobstructed path that spirals toward a centre point. While a maze requires you to make choices, a labyrinth invites quiet contemplation as you journey inward.

Some people who have already visited the labyrinth came with heavy burdens but said they left feeling lighter. Click the video above to journey through the labyrinth with them.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador