New labyrinth at Bowring Park takes visitors on an inner journey
There are many paths you can walk in Bowring Park, but the newest may take you on as much of a spiritual journey as a physical one. A labyrinth was recently installed in a quiet corner of the park’s western edge. Some folks who have already visited the labyrinth came with heavy burdens but say they left feeling lighter.
The centuries-old design of the labyrinth is meant to evoke contemplation as you walk the winding path
There are many paths you can walk in Bowring Park, but the newest may take you on as much of a spiritual journey as a physical one.
A labyrinth was recently installed in a quiet corner of the St. John's park's western edge. Not to be confused with a maze, a labyrinth is an unobstructed path that spirals toward a centre point. While a maze requires you to make choices, a labyrinth invites quiet contemplation as you journey inward.
Some people who have already visited the labyrinth came with heavy burdens but said they left feeling lighter. Click the video above to journey through the labyrinth with them.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?