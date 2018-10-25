Man in custody after Botwood standoff

A man is in custody after allegedly barricading himself in his home in Botwood.

The RCMP, police dogs and firefighters were at the home trying to resolve the situation Wednesday evening and into the early hours on Thursday.

Police believed the man was armed and issued a public safety advisory for the town. That advisory was lifted around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The incident blocked access to the community via Twomey Drive — which is where the hospital is located. Central Health asked people with non life-threatening issues requiring medical attention to go to the Grand Falls Central Health Centre until the matter was resolved.



Police could not provide any more information about the man, but a spokesperson for the RCMP said at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday all police had left the scene and more details would be released later in the morning.

RCMP say the man was believed to have a gun. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

This is the second standoff in Botwood in three months.

In July, a man barricaded himself in a home on Adams Avenue. He was charged with uttering threats, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police could not say if the two incidents are related.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador