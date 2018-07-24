Police believe man barricaded inside Botwood home is armed

Police have surrounded a home in Botwood where an armed man has reportedly barricaded himself inside.

Adams Avenue, where the standoff is happening, and nearby Military Road have been closed in the central Newfoundland town.

Botwood resident Angela Newhook, who lives nearby, said the standoff began early Tuesday evening.

"I saw one police officer unit parked over near Adams Avenue," she said. "He didn't have his lights on or anything like that. He was just parked there.… By 5:30 there was an ambulance, and three or four other cop cars had showed up with their lights on and they had barricaded, cut off Adams Avenue. Nobody could get in or out."

Newhook said the standoff is happening in a home that's part of what is known as "the teachers' apartments" because they were rented by young teachers when they were first built.

Botwood Mayor Scott Scevior told CBC that he was contacted by the RCMP, who asked if they could use Harry Ivany Arena as a command centre to monitor the situation until police backup could arrive.

Police issued a statement around 10:20 p.m. saying that Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP and police dog services are on Adams Avenue, and that they believe the man barricaded in his residence is armed.

"RCMP Emergency Response Team has been activated and is on their way to the scene," says the press release.

The release asks nearby residents to remain in their homes for now.

"Police are asking for the public's patience and co-operation in abiding by any barricades that are in place to set up a safe perimeter of the area," says the release.

