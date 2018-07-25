Botwood standoff ends with no injuries, man in custody

A man who reportedly barricaded himself inside a house in Botwood Tuesday evening has been apprehended.

Cpl. Mike Hall with the Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP confirmed early Wednesday morning that the man was in custody.

He said there were no injuries as a result of the standoff, and could not confirm whether charges had been laid.

Police surrounded the home on Adams Avenue Tuesday evening, saying they believed the man inside was armed.

Both Adams Avenue and nearby Military Road were closed to traffic, and police were asking residents to stay in their homes.