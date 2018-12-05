Anti-gay bullying at Botwood school like 'a civil war'

A "civil war" has broken out inside a Botwood high school, according to members of the school's Gay-Straight Alliance, who allege abuse and even threats of violence toward the club and its members.

Two students, including a club founder, say there has been escalating harassment since the Gay-Straight Alliance was started this school year — starting with vandalism of the club's posters, and other rainbow posters, then moving into even physical threats.

"They were saying they wanted people to die. They wanted to throw us in a box, light us on fire and throw us out in the river," said Ashley Hoskins, a Grade 11 student at Botwood Collegiate.

She said the harassment has gotten worse in the past two weeks, and now "pretty much a civil war started in the school," between the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) and students who are insulting them.

Ashley Hoskins and Daniel Peckford both said they were not the direct target of the harassment, but had heard and witnessed some of the abuse in the school. Peckford said "there was a lot of comments made to my GSA, as a group." (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"There were a lot of people who took a week or more off of school because they were feeling that threatened being at school," she said.

Hoskins said the comments started on social media, and says they have been mostly confined to a group of about 10 students. She says discipline imposed by the school staff hasn't stopped them.

"They've been suspending students, they used to come back, start doing the same things. They just suspend them again," added Daniel Peckford, a founder of the club.

Hoskins says part of the conflict inside the school centred on the rainbow posters. She said the poster would be torn down, reposted, only to be repeatedly torn down again. According to Peckford, this photo was taken just 20 minutes after the poster was put up two weeks ago. (Submitted by Daniel Peckford)

In a statement, Newfoundland and Labrador's English School District said the issue was being dealt with by school administration.

"The response has, to date, included the imposition of school-based discipline — the details of which we are not at liberty to disclose," wrote Heather May, a spokesperson for the school district.

"The administration is very supportive of the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) and has also met with the group and reconfirmed its support for these students."

Daniel Peckford, a Grade 10 student and a founder of the Botwood Collegiate Gay-Straight Alliance, shows a photo of a rainbow flag poster in a trash can in his school. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The conflict in the school started after school officials posted a standardized rainbow-flag poster — a common one found in many public buildings in Newfoundland and Labrador — on the school walls.

Peckford said some students started to cover up the poster, "saying, 'gays are not welcome in our school, they're stupid, they shouldn't be allowed.'"

At one point, some students taped a "Straight Pride" poster over the poster, and it has also been thrown into the trash several times. Hoskins said members of the group started to informally guard the poster by standing next to it.

Peckford said he was hurt — and baffled — by the suggestion from some students that "straight people don't feel included anymore."

"I don't feel like that," he said. "The homophobia in our school is really bad. I don't think anyone is being bullied for being straight."

Ashley Hoskins is a Grade 11 student at Botwood Collegiate in Botwood. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

While Hoskins said she hadn't been the direct target of the abuse, she said she still feels worried about her safety in the school, and others do too.

"I mostly just ignore them, but I know one of my friends who definitely has the 'lesbian look,' she's always called a dyke, every time she walks down the hallways. Even before the whole GSA thing, she couldn't walk down the hallway without being called names."

Daniel Peckford displays a screengrab of a photo he says was sent to him and other Botwood Collegiate students. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Peckford says the school staff have been supportive of his group from the beginning, and the school is going to hold classroom sessions this week to talk about their inclusion policies.

The school district says it's planning a "longer-term response," that includes "ongoing education, training and district support around inclusion and diversity, including LGBTQ-related issues."

"I think we can start educating them, telling them why it's so hurtful to say these things."