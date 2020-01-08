Alleged booze thief arrested after forgetting to cover his tracks, police say

A 45-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police allegedly tracked his footprints from the scene of a break and enter.

Bay Roberts RCMP were called in by an alarm going off just after 6 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus headquarters in South River, N.L.

They confirmed the building had been broken into and an unspecified amount of alcohol stolen, according to a statement from the police.

The statement says officers spotted fresh footprints in the snow leading away from the building and followed them back to a residence in the town.

Police confirmed someone had broken into this club headquarters in South River, N.L., leaving a set of tracks behind them. (Google Maps)

They located a man, who police say matched surveillance footage from the scene, at the home in possession of alcohol.

Police say he was arrested and charged with theft, breaking and entering, breach of probation and failure to comply with a recognizance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador