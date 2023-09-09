From farmers' market to bricks and mortar: Meet vendors who made a big leap in business

Rebecca Cross says her business’s name comes from a nickname for her dog Brandie. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

This fall Boou Bakery's Rebecca Cross will make the move from the St. John's Farmers' Market to her very own storefront in Conception Bay South.

Cross serves up specialty dog treats, which she's been making for nearly a decade and have been a staple at the market since 2019, but she's ready to move into a full store at 119 Conception Bay Hwy.

It's just the latest business that built a customer base at the market before graduating to its own brick and mortar storefront.

"I have so many regular, wonderful customers that have been buying treats off me for the last eight years. This month marks eight years in business for me," Cross told CBC News.

When Cross opens her new storefront in a few months she will also be adding other pet items, like leashes and toys, as well as regular pet food — sort of like a doggy corner store.

"Really I'm expanding into two businesses at the same time instead of just expanding one," said Cross.

Cross says she makes dog treats from scratch with no additives. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

Boou Bakery — the name comes from a nickname for her dog — keeps her busy, she said, and sometimes she has cake orders booked three months in advance. She said having a larger storefront will enable her to bring on staff who can bake too.

"I have a backlog of stuff that I've been planning for years that I've just been so stuck in production that I haven't been able to have the time, and the free time, to be able to develop lots of new ideas," said Cross.

She wants to expand the range of fruitcakes she bakes and introduce a full lineup of cupcakes and treats.

Her baked goods can be bought at the Urban Market in St. John's but she also has her eye on expanding to supply wholesalers.

Cross, who trained to be an architectural engineering technologist, got into baking after getting a dog in 2013. She soon found out her dog, Brandie, was a picky eater, so she started baking treats, which led to her selling them to other people. Before long, she had a nascent business going.

"And then eventually I had enough people getting stuff off of me that I thought, 'OK, I'll try my hand at a market.'"

She said the market allowed her to connect with her customers and she's since made Boou Bakery her full-time career.

After she opens her store, Cross said, she hopes to stay at the market in some capacity.

Market as incubator

St. John's Farmers' Market executive director Pam Anstey says on the market's foundational missions is to be a business incubator..

It's a good opportunity for people to test their businesses on a smaller scale, she said; entrepreneurs can find out if customers are interested in their products and hone their selling skills.

"And really be able to access customers in a way that doesn't involve an enormous upfront gamble of funding and storefront and all of those things," said Anstey.

St. John’s Farmers’ Market executive director Pamela Anstey says one the market's missions is to serve as a business incubator for budding entrepreneurs. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

While some people are content to stay small and sell through the market as a side business, for some it makes sense to branch out, she said.

"We cheer them on in every single way and are so excited for people who really tap into a niche that people are really looking for," said Anstey.

Serving up sweets in Paradise

Husband and wife duo Suren Margaryan and Anna Paytyan just celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of their storefront and bakery in Paradise.

CakeyHand, their specialty cake and dessert business, made its first appearance at the market in October 2019, said Paytyan.

The market was a great experience for the pair, said Margaryan.

"We got to interact with our customers personally. We got to know them personally. Lots of our customers know us by name, by face."

In August, CakeyHand's Suren Margaryan and Anna Paytyan celebrated the first anniversary of opening their storefront. (Submitted by Suren Margaryan)

The experience was an asset because it let them start small and get to know their clients, she said, adding that those customers still drop by their store.

When they were regularly at the market, she recalled, they would sell out every day. That meant on Saturday night they'd have to bake for the next day.

There were some limitations as a market vendor. Margaryan said it meant they had a small space to work in, so they had to be selective about what they brought in each day.

"With the storefront, you have all the flexibility in the world. You decide your hours. Your menu. The space is much bigger."

Growing handmade jewelry business

Lori Gosse is the owner of Lori & Co, a boutique shop she operates out of 60 Hamlyn Rd., St. John's.

In 2016, when she was a Memorial University student studying psychology, she began a small business making choker necklaces and crystal earrings.

It began to grow, Goode said, and she started appearing at the St. John's Farmers' Market in the summer of 2019.

When Lori Gosse started her jewelry business she called it Jewelry by Lori and has since changed it to Lori & Co. (Submitted by Lori Gosse)

She carried on with her studies and started graduate school for counselling psychology. But she found it wasn't fulfilling and left the program.

From there, she tried different jobs and all the while, she had her growing jewelry business and going to the market, she said.

"Just being supported at the market a lot, that really, really, really helped me grow and meet lots of customers and really loyal customers at that, too," she said.

It showed her that hard work paid off, she said, because many other vendors like herself had full-time jobs during the week.

"It takes a lot to do it, energy-wise. And you're not only just working this Saturday at the market, you're working all throughout the week to make your products and everything. So it's taught me a lot about hard work and being consistent," said Gosse.

Gosse started making and selling jewelry as a university student. (Submitted by Lori Gosse)

And like the other vendors, it helped her connect with her clients and she was also able to get feedback on her jewelry in person.

It also helped with networking because other business owners could drop by her table and inquire about getting her products in their stores.

Gosse said she was able to eventually leave her job as an insurance broker to focus on Lori & Co full-time.

Her first storefront, a small pop-up boutique where people could pick up orders, opened in May 2021. She soon had to expand, and in 2022 she moved into her current location.

