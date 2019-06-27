Possible school shooting threat lands Newfoundland man in custody
A man from western Newfoundland has been arrested following an Interpol investigation into threats of a possible school shooting.
Interpol asked Mounties for help; a specific school or location was not identified
In a news release Thursday afternoon, the RCMP said its Corner Brook detachment received a call Wednesday for help from the International Criminal Police Organization.
"Information was received from an online gaming company reporting that one of the gamers had made threats during a live chat," the release said.
A specific school or location was not identified, the RCMP said.
The source of the threats was a 31-year-old man from Boom Siding, outside Pasadena, police said
He was arrested overnight and charged with one count of uttering threats. He has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.