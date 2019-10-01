Blood drive in honour of 9-year-old, 'literally the gift of life'

A nine-year-old boy from Paradise is being celebrated for overcoming stage four cancer.

David Young was diagnosed in 2017. Now he's happy, healthy and tackling a new challenge — the 4th Grade at Topsail Elementary in Conception Bay South.

The Canadian Blood Services held a blood drive in his honour on Tuesday at a mobile donor event held at the All Saints Anglican Church Hall in Foxtrap, CBS, while also taking donations at the blood donor centre in St. John's.

It was a way for Young to say thank you to his supporters.

"We really wanted to give back to the community and to emphasize the importance of giving blood, because one day you don't need blood and then the next day it's the most important thing in the world to you, and you don't know when that change is going to take place," said Melanie Murphy, David's mom.

"A good blood supply is really, really important."

Young went through six rounds of chemotherapy, and 20 blood and platelet transfusions during his recovery. He is now two years cancer free.

Geoff Eaton, founder of Young Adult Cancer Canada, attended Tuesday's blood drive in support of Young. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

But, Murphy said waiting for platelets were some of the longest days of being in the hospital.

"If you're someone who wants to make a difference in the world, and be quite certain that you've made an impact on people's lives, giving blood is an excellent way to do it," she said.

More blood

Geoff Eaton founded Young Adult Cancer Canada.

Eaton is no stranger to blood transfusions. He said that the generosity of 200 people giving their blood is what helped keep him alive during his two experiences with cancer.

"It is literally the gift of life that you can give when you're still alive and it makes a huge impact. Without it, people like me and David, we can't have the treatment that is going to save our lives," Eaton said.

In a new study Eaton was involved with, it plucked data from the stories of 622 young adults with cancer on a wide range of topics such as time missed at work, financial stability, quality of life and connection to their communities.

"The findings are striking and important for us all to hear about," he said.

Eaton said the data will be translated and put into practice, then be put into the hands of government and health professionals.

