Former Conception Harbour town manager facing 31 charges of fraud, theft, breaching trust

Bonnie Lynn Wade, former clerk and town manager of Conception Harbour, made a brief appearance in provincial court in St. John's on Thursday to face allegations she stole money from people and used the town's credit card for her own benefit.

A scroll of the court docket reveals a long list of charges under Wade's name — 20 for theft, 10 for fraud and one for breach of trust.

Court documents show the fraud charges stem from allegations Wade used the town's Visa card 10 times, for a total of $3,600. On the theft charges, she's accused of taking money from 14 people, some more than once. Each count is considered theft under $5,000, but no combined tally is available.

All accusations are dated between May 1 and Dec. 31 of 2021. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Wade — making her first appearance in court appearance on the charges — told the judge she doesn't have a lawyer yet. Her case was set over until July 5.

Conception Harbour Mayor Craig Williams declined an interview Wednesday, saying it would be inappropriate to comment while the case is before the courts. He did confirm, however, that Wade is no longer employed by the town.

Among the charges Wade is facing, breach of trust carries the stiffest punishment, with a maximum possible sentence of 14 years in extreme cases.

Breach of trust charges are laid when a person who works in the public service or for a charity is accused of misusing their position for personal gain.

