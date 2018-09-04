Disco chart-toppers Boney M bringing Christmas tour to St. John's

It'll be a disco Christmas this winter as '70s chart-toppers Boney M bring a holiday tour to Mile One Centre in St. John's.

Even if the name doesn't ring a bell, the songs are sure to.

Boney M, founded in Germany by producer Frank Farian, had a string of No. 1 hits in Europe, some of which crossed over to North America, including Daddy Cool, Brown Girl in the Ring, Rasputin and Mary's Boy Child.

Original lead vocalist Liz Mitchell, who briefly left the group and still releases solo albums, is fronting the disco-pop act as it brings its "Holiday Favourites and Classic Hits" tour to St. John's on Dec. 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

