Man, 23, dead following Bond Street incident, say police

A 23-year-old man has died following a violent incident on Bond Street in downtown St. John's Tuesday night, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirms.

The incident is not believed to be a "random attack," the RNC tweeted Wednesday morning.

Police are not disclosing what happened in the incident.

The office of the chief medical examiner has been tasked in the investigation.

For area resident Josh Taylor, the heavy police presence outside his St. John's home has become a common occurrence, but makes for an unsettling norm.

'Scene was total chaos'

Taylor lives across the road from a private emergency shelter on Bond Street, where what police called the "serious incident" occurred.

The initial scream of sirens and flashing police lights at first didn't stir Taylor.

"It's a constant occurrence," he said, of seeing emergency responders on his street.

We just want proper supports so these people aren't put in harm's way. - Josh Taylor

It wasn't until later when he realized the scope of the response that Taylor looked out his window to investigate.

Blood splattered the sidewalk, where a young man was taken to hospital in what area residents said appeared to be either a stabbing or a shooting.

"I got up into my loft, I looked out and I saw the amount of blood that was there, I saw the number of first responders, and I just saw the crowd of people around," Taylor said, adding that most of the people he saw he recognized as residents of the for-profit transition shelter.

"The scene last night was of total chaos. It's sad to say that it's a rather regular occurrence, so when this first started, I didn't jump up and see the sirens and say, 'what's happening?'"

As of Wednesday morning, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has not provided an update on the nature of the incident, the condition of the young man, or whether there have been any arrests.

Taylor said since he has a home security system, including a doorbell camera, it's become standard for him to have to speak with police about incidents at the home.

"I was trying to wonder how many times the police have come — I've spoken to several officers about it and they said some of them feel it's daily," Taylor said.

"I, as a resident, without exaggerating, would say it's at least two calls a week — and that's been happening for well over two years."

Taylor said he doesn't take issue with emergency shelter in the area, but rather the way the homes are run.

"We're a very inclusive neighbourhood downtown. We don't want people to perceive this as we don't want these types of housing in our neighbourhood — that's not the case at all," he said.

"We just want proper supports so these people aren't put in harm's way."

Taylor said he and his neighbours have been meeting with city officials and police regularly to talk about the issue, and have received a positive response in all the interactions.

But Taylor said he wants to put pressure on the provincial government to come up with a proper transition housing strategy so people in need of emergency and transition housing aren't left in limbo.

"So many of these instances are so easily identifiable with properly trained social workers or people that can work on site," Taylor said.

"People are randomly thrown into a very small room with nothing more than maybe a television and they're all just mingling in the hall trying to kill time and make the best of what is just really a horrible situation."

