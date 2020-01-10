Police have a suspect in Bond Street homicide, but few details released

Police say they have a suspect in a November homicide in St. John's.

The suspect is not in custody and police would not say how they came to identify the person.

A spokesperson with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said investigators have been in contact with the suspect, but would not provide any additional details.

In November, police withheld information regarding the weapon used in the homicide, which killed Joseph Hapgood, 23, on Bond Street only days before he was supposed to enter rehab, according to people close to him.

The altercation involving Hapgood happened outside an emergency shelter, where witnesses said a group of people were gathered in a nearby alley.

At the time there were reports of a gun being used.

Hapgood was described as a bright young man who struggled with mental illness and addiction.

