How a historic Newfoundland town is moving from fishing hub to hipster mecca

Bonnie and Jordan Stagg in front of their business in progress, The Quintal Cafe. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Bonnie Stagg was just a toddler when the federal government shut down the cod fishery off northeastern Newfoundland, instantly putting more than 20,000 people out of work — and casting in doubt the very future of Bonavista, a town that forged its very identity on fishing.

"It wasn't a place you were going to stay, because the town was essentially dying away," said Stagg.

Sure enough, Bonavista — like scores of other Newfoundland communities — became delapidated, and young people sought greener pastures somewhere else.

And yet Stagg is now back in her hometown, running two businesses with her husband, Jordan Stagg, while overseeing construction on a third.

In the past five years, more than 40 businesses have sprung up in Bonavista — an impressive feat, given that the permanent population was down to just over 3,400.

Bonavista's harbour used to be the focal point of industry, it's not as busy as it once was. (Kate Lahey)

Many of those businesses have been started by young adults like the Staggs, who are attracted by affordable housing, scenery, culture and amenities.

"If me and Jordan want to go out for a nice meal, we can go out in the summertime. If you want to go down to the pub to have a drink and listen to some local music, [we can]," Bonnie said.

"We have a theatre there. We still kept our school, and we have our hospital, so we still have the building blocks to keep a town going."

Goodbye fishery, hello tourism

Bonavista was long known as the centre of Newfoundland and Labrador's fishing industry. People sang about it in songs, wrote about it in history books, and built their life around a heritage steeped in salt water and a rugged coastline.

But where people once worked to catch fish, they now work to catch the eye of visitors. Tourism is a key part of the economy on the Bonavista Peninsula, and the area's heritage is a major draw.

The Staggs, who have little to no memory of what it was like in Bonavista's heyday, are now raising a family in the town where they grew up.

"I kind of wanted to be closer to family, but once I got here I was sort of nervous," she said, adding that they kept their former house in St. John's as a contingency.

"But when I got here and I realized … how Bonavista was transforming over the last five years, you know, we've made big steps forward," she said.

Moving home to Bonavista had its challenges. Bonnie has a geology degree and knew she would not be able to find work in her field, so they got creative.

Between the two of them, Bonnie and Jordan run two businesses: Bonavista Adventure Tours and Stagg's Electrical. Their third, the Quintal Cafe, is under construction.

Fostering change

Rebuilding Bonavista, piece by piece, has taken time. Over the past five years, though, more than 40 businesses have sprung up in Bonavista — many of them fostered by a single company, Bonavista Living.

At 33, John Norman is one of the youngest mayors in the province. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

John Norman wears many hats in Bonavista. He is the chief operations officer of Bonavista Living and another company, Bonavista Creative.

At 33, he is also Bonavista's mayor.

"Growing up in Bonavista, I remember it quite vividly as a teenager, being a little bit depressing — because of course after '92 and after the moratorium, Church Street and our downtown area seemed quite desolate," Norman said.

Miranda McCarthy opened Bonavista Bicycle Picnics & Cafe in the first week of July. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Today, Norman helps other companies find their footing, from restaurants to retailers, and not a few startups in the mix.

"I think for the first time in at least the last two decades, Bonavista has a future," said Norman.

"It has a bright future."

A new home in old digs

Miranda McCarthy opened her new business — Bonavista Bicycle Picnics & Cafe — in the first week of July.

Beautiful sky over Cape Bonavista lighthouse Thursday night. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

"I wanted to come back here for two reasons," said McCarthy, who had left the town in 1994.

"I'm originally from here, and my parents still live here, and I wanted my children to have the same summers I had growing up," she said.

​"I wanted to raise what I call free range kids."

McCarthy's cafe has unique curb appeal. It's in the historic "barter shop," a 100-year-old building owned by Provincial Historic Sites.

Jane Walker moved to Bonavista in 2017 to work with the Bonavista Biennale art festival. (Submitted/Victor-Emanuel Schröter)

"It's where the fishermen used to come and take whatever fish they had left over and they would trade it in for paper notes, and with those paper notes they would buy their staples for the winter," she said.

It's the creativity of transforming existing spaces that brings people — and revenue — to Bonavista.

'I feel really safe here'

Jane Walker, 25, a visual artist who grew up in St. John's and who had most recently lived in Scotland, moved to Bonavista last year to work on an art festival.

She stayed.

Bonavista is booming with new business, brightening up their very old buildings. (Kate Lahey)

"I love it. I feel really safe here," Walker said.

"I think when I first moved here my city friends thought that I'd be very isolated, that it was kind of a crazy move but I feel more isolated when I live in a city."

Bonavista has become a historic, cultural and artistic hub, which has attracted a younger cohort who find good company in a close-knit community.

"There's a huge support network in rural spaces and communities and it's just a more comfortable place to live," Walker said.

