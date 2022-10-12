Bonavista Peninsula residents demand provincial government fix their damaged roads

Bonavista MHA Craig Pardy presented a petition to the House of Assembly on Tuesday from residents demanding repairs to the region's roads. Pictured here is a portion of Highway 235. (Submitted by Derek Keough)

Residents of the Bonavista Peninsula are demanding the provincial government fix their highways, after a tourism season that left vehicles damaged and roads in rough shape.

One resident of Brooklyn — on Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula — says she's tired of fighting for road repairs after two years of pleading with government officials to get the job done.

Gale Dean, who has lived in the community for 41 years, said she has had it with the state of Highway 234, which breaks off the main Bonavista Highway and winds its way through Brooklyn and Lethbridge.

"Where I live I've been fighting now for the last two years to have our roads done," Dean said Tuesday. Talking to elected officials hasn't worked so far, she said.

"I'm not getting anywhere with it. It's just promise, promise, promise."

Dean said the area is busy with cabin owners, tourists and residents. She said about 700 people live in the region and school buses — which her grandchildren ride — frequent the stretches of roadway she's concerned about.

Dean said she feels her rural community is not seen as a priority.

"I live outside the overpass. We still pay our taxes like everybody else," she said.

"It's not going to cut it. I'm sick and tired. The money they've wasted on this road since I've been here in the community for 41 years is unreal and they still don't do nothing with it."

The area's representative, PC MHA Craig Pardy, says the problem isn't only with Highway 234, but also with two of the peninsula's most heavily travelled routes — Highway 235 and Highway 230 — which extend farther east into the popular tourism hubs of Port Rexton and Bonavista.

Residents and tourists of the Bonavista Peninsula are calling on the provincial government to repair their highways before next year's tourism season. Pictured here is Highway 235. (Submitted by Derek Keough)

Pardy presented a petition to the House of Assembly on Tuesday, signed by the area's residents who want the provincial government to fix potholes before next year's tourism season.

"There's a 25-kilometre stretch where the potholes haven't been touched," said Pardy, who said he heard about several vehicles being damaged over the summer.

"The government does not accept any liability for these potholes even though they exist from the spring of the year, now into the fall of the year."

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless responded by saying the provincial government is working "diligently" on its maintenance program and is aware of the issues plaguing motorists on those highways.

"I believe that we'll have a good plan in place moving forward. All I say to that is stay tuned," he said.

In a statement to CBC News after the House of Assembly adjourned, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said maintenance crews in the region have been completing road repairs based on priority and were working on another road in the area on Tuesday.

"More repairs on Route 234 are planned in the coming weeks," says the statement.

