Bonavista is looking to shut out Airbnb as long-term housing gets swallowed up by investors

Bonavista is popular tourism destination but the town is hoping to put a freeze on short-term rentals to help free up housing for residents. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

The Town of Bonavista is hoping to put a freeze on accommodation properties because the short-term rental market in the popular tourism destination is putting stress on local housing, says the mayor.

John Norman said the town is working with its municipal lawyer to craft new legislation and bylaws to rein in the market.

"We have over 170 in the town right now. We have over 120 Airbnbs alone. People are getting evicted," Norman told CBC News.

"They're buying [houses] from out of town, being there for two weeks of the year, turning them into Airbnbs for three months and then they're shuttered while we have people who are homeless."

Norman said the situation is dire, pointing to a family with four children that he said is living in a one-bedroom apartment in the town.

Between the community's housing crunch and the struggling health-care system, he said, his hands are full trying to keep growing the town.

Laura Sheppard, chair of the SaltWater Community Association — a non-profit organization focused on community advocacy — said her organization has been pushing for affordable housing in the Bonavista area for three years.

She said a needs assessment done two years ago found 34 families were interested in affordable housing.

"We estimate that it's a lot higher now," Sheppard said.

"We are still actively applying and trying to find a way to bring affordable housing to the Bonavista area."

Bonavista Mayor John Norman says there are more than 120 Airbnbs in the town that are shuttered when the tourism season ends. (Patrick Butler/CBC)

Sheppard said it's extremely difficult for anyone to buy or rent in Bonavista.

She said she knows of one person who is couch-surfing because there's nowhere to live. Her own parents are having difficulty finding a home, she said.

"There's nowhere to rent right now," said Sheppard.

"People look for a long time and when something comes up people are overwhelmed with the calls that they get and the place is gone within a couple of minutes or an hour."

Sheppard she's seeing more and more houses being turned into short-term rentals and bed-and-breakfast businesses.

"It definitely has an impact. The more of those houses being turned into B&Bs, the less rental units there are around for locals," she said.

"There's nothing around for seniors or anyone, really."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador