Man dead after vehicle plunges off Bonavista cliff
Helicopter used to retrieve man's body from submerged vehicle
A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into the ocean Tuesday at Bonavista's Dungeon Provincial Park, a geological attraction that draws visitors to see arches and a sea cave.
"The vehicle was observed driving over a cliff and ended up completely under water with one man inside," RCMP said in a statement.
RCMP said the man's body was recovered from the water Tuesday afternoon, although crews were still trying to retrieve the vehicle.
A helicopter dispatched from 103 Squadron in Gander lowered search and rescue technicians into the water.
RCMP said the Canadian Coast Guard transported the man's body to shore.
Police said a traffic analyst was being called to the scene.
Lee Tremblett, who lives near Bonavista and witnessed rescue efforts, said the car fell off an embankment.
"Quite a drop down to the water here, probably close to 100 feet," said Tremblett.
RCMP said their investigation will involve the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
With files from Stephanie Kinsella