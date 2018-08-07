Man dead after vehicle plunges off Bonavista cliff

A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into the ocean Tuesday at Bonavista's Dungeon Provincial Park, a geological attraction that draws visitors to see arches and a sea cave.

"The vehicle was observed driving over a cliff and ended up completely under water with one man inside," RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP said the man's body was recovered from the water Tuesday afternoon, although crews were still trying to retrieve the vehicle.

A helicopter dispatched from 103 Squadron in Gander lowered search and rescue technicians into the water.

RCMP said the Canadian Coast Guard transported the man's body to shore.

Police said a traffic analyst was being called to the scene.

Lee Tremblett, who lives near Bonavista and witnessed rescue efforts, said the car fell off an embankment.

"Quite a drop down to the water here, probably close to 100 feet," said Tremblett.

RCMP said their investigation will involve the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

