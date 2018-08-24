New community wellness centre announced for Bonavista

Bonavista will be the site of a new $2.2 million community wellness centre, the provincial department of health announced Friday.

Scheduled to open in the summer of 2019, the former Cabot Collegiate school will be the site of the new centre, which will include a gym and exercise room, community kitchen and meeting space.

The centre will the town's main access point for primary health care services, focusing on chronic disease management, public health, home and community supports, and mental health and addictions, according to a press release from the provincial government.

Renovations on Cabot Collegiate have already begun. The town's primary health-care team is made up of doctors, nurses, nurse-practitioners, a diabetes educator, dietitian, pharmacist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, social worker and public health nurses, which will be based on the centre.

The model is similar to ones used in other Newfoundland and Labrador communities, including Botwood, Grand Bank, Gander, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Corner Brook.

"The future of rural health care lies in teamwork and community partnerships, like we see in Bonavista. Co-locating primary care, public health, and mental health and addictions providers bolsters efforts to improve collaboration among health care professionals, which has been proven to lead to better health outcomes for patients," said Health Minister John Haggie in the press release.

